Bear & Breakfast Release Date: When is Bear & Breakfast Out?

Bear & Breakfast is a cozy new game for the Nintendo Switch and PC. Here is when the Bear & Breakfast release date will be.

Bear & Breakfast Release Date: July 28, 2022

Bear & Breakfast, the debut game of creators Gummy Cat, will be coming out on Steam and the Nintendo Switch on July 28, 2022.

Welcome to Pinefall Resort, where breakfast is served in bed in the morning by a bulky brown bear in the middle of the forest. In this laid-back business management sim, players will be tasked to build a B+B business in the middle of the woods, serving travelers as they rest from their journeys with your very comfortable and laid-back cottage inn.

In Bear & Breakfast, players gather materials from the forest surrounding their B+B, discovering secrets along the way, as well as blueprints for new furniture and amenities that you can add back to your resort. Later on, you’ll uncover more mysteries about the surrounding forest and find yourself in a deeper plot than what this game initially makes itself out to be.

The game’s Steam page lists the following features:

Build and personalize your inn with dozens of guest rooms, bathrooms, parlors, and entertainment.

Each room can be individually customized completely from furniture to fixtures.

Bring guests into the forest to stay at your inn. Keep ’em happy to maintain your reputation, earn money and attract new customers!

Complete quests and story lines to collect new items and perks for your inn.

As if a bear running a B+B business in the middle of the forest isn’t weird and unusual enough, you’ll also meet a bunch of different weirdos here in this game. Most of them have something to say about your endeavors and if you take some time out of your day to listen, they might help you build your shack to new heights!