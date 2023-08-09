The Chicago Bears have a long history of success and passionate fans. However, they are currently facing some challenges during their training camp. Let's take a closer look at four players on the team who are having a tough time during the NFL training camp: Roschon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson, Darnell Wright, and Zacch Pickens.

The Bears' 2022 Season

Last year, the Chicago Bears had a new general manager in Ryan Poles, and a new head coach in Matt Eberflus. The Bears were trying to do better than their previous record of 6 wins and 11 losses. But things didn't go as planned. Despite a good start with 2 wins and 1 loss, they lost most of their games afterward, including 10 in a row at the end. In Week 13, they officially missed the playoffs again. This made it two years in a row that they missed the playoffs. The Bears had a tough time, and they even ended up with the very first pick in this year's draft. The 2022 season was all about building a strong team for the future, especially around young quarterback Justin Fields. They pulled off some interesting deals in the 2023 off-season, though we'll see if those will all pan out.

Let's now take a closer look at four players who are having a hard time during the 2023 NFL training camp.

1. Roschon Johnson

Roschon Johnson is a rookie running back who joined the Bears this year. He played college football at the University of Texas and was very good there. However, he's finding it tough to keep up with the fast pace and toughness of the NFL during training camp. Some people are noticing that he's having a bit of trouble adjusting.

At the draft, Johnson was seen as a great addition to the team. He was picked in the fourth round and was excited to compete with other running backs like Khalil Herbert and D'Onta Foreman. However, he hasn't been able to show his best during team practices. He's done okay in some drills, but he hasn't had many chances to play in real team situations. Plus, he had a minor injury that stopped him from practicing a bit. He still has time to improve, but so far we have not seen him at his best.

Roschon Johnson is going to earn his way into a significant role 👀#DaBears pic.twitter.com/QormPnLJ6p — Yards Per Fantasy (@YardsPer) July 30, 2023

2. Tyrique Stevenson

Tyrique Stevenson is a cornerback who got picked by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He played college football at the University of Miami and was considered really talented. But now, during training camp, he's finding it hard to fit into the Bears' defensive plan. As a rookie, it's normal for him to have both good and bad moments during practice. After a strong start in an earlier practice, people thought he might be a starting cornerback. However, another rookie, Terell Smith, has been doing really well, too. Now, Stevenson has to work extra hard to prove he's the right choice for the job. He's had some tough days, but he's also been able to bounce back from them. Even though he hasn't met the expectations after the minicamp, there's still time for him to solidify his starting spot.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

3. Darnell Wright

Darnell Wright is an offensive tackle whom the Chicago Bears picked in the first round this year. He played college football at Tennessee and was a standout player there. However, he's having a hard time keeping up with the speed and toughness of the NFL during training camp.

Wright's been having a tough time during practice. He's been beaten by other defensive players, and it's not just one player – it's many. He's been finding it difficult to defend against them and has been getting tackled a lot. While this is normal for a rookie, it's something he needs to work on. Many rookies do better in one area, but Wright is better at protecting the quarterback from getting tackled rather than helping with running plays. He's still learning, and fans can expect him to get better as the year goes on.

4. Zacch Pickens

Zacch Pickens is a rookie defensive tackle who was drafted by the Bears in the third round. He played college football at the University of South Carolina and was a top prospect. Some people are saying he's having trouble adjusting at camp, though. Honestly, the Bears knew he might need some time to develop. He's good at rushing the quarterback, but he's having a tough time stopping the other team from running the ball. This is something he'll need to work on to become a strong contributor. The Bears are patient and know he'll need time to improve his skills.

Looking at the Team's Future

The Chicago Bears are going into the 2023 NFL season with some hype but also a lot of questions. They didn't do well last year, winning only three out of 17 games. Some people are worried about whether the coaches and leaders can turn things around. That said, there are also good things to look forward to, like promising QB Justin Fields and new players from the draft and free agency. The Bears need to get better in different areas if they want to compete in their tough division. They need to improve their offensive line, their pass defense, and how they protect against running plays.

Looking Forward

In conclusion, the Chicago Bears are having some challenges during their training camp. Four players, in particular – Roschon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson, Darnell Wright, and Zacch Pickens – are finding it tough to keep up with the speed and toughness of the NFL. But remember, training camp is just the beginning. These players have time to get better and make a difference in the games. As the season goes on, it will be interesting to see how they improve and whether they can overcome their early difficulties.