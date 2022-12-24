By Reese Nasser · 4 min read

Heading into Week 16, Justin Fields has looked like the quarterback of the future for the Chicago Bears. He will now be tasked with taking down Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Before this Bears-Bills matchup, we will be giving our Bears Week 16 predictions.

With the Bears currently in the middle of a rebuild, this season has been a potential dream scenario for them. They have found their quarterback of the future in Justin Fields, as he has looked like a superstar at times this season. Along with his improvements, this team has consistently looked competitive, even with their 3-11 record.

Now with the season winding down, the Bears have secured a top pick in the 2023 NFL draft, while also knowing that they have their QB1.

The Bears have given even the best teams in the NFL problems during the season. Just last week, they nearly took down Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. They could now look to give Josh Allen and the Bills problems in Week 16. Here are three bold predictions for the Bears.

The Bears secondary tests Josh Allen

The Chicago Bears secondary, led by Eddie Jackson, has been one of the most underrated units in the NFL this season. Through the air, they have allowed 2,964 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Jackson has once again been the leader of this Bears secondary. He has racked up 80 tackles, six defended passes, and a team-high four interceptions on the year.

Next to Jackson, rookies have played a huge role in the Bears secondary. Cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker have instantly made an impact.

So far this season, Gordon has managed to limit whoever he is lining up against. He has recorded 59 total tackles, five defended passes, and two interceptions.

Brisker has also looked like a star for this young defense. He has recorded 79 total tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, one defended pass, and one interception.

This secondary could push Allen and the Bills offense often. Especially when looking at the turnover problems they have had throughout the season.

Josh Allen has once again been a superstar, throwing for 3,857 yards and 30 touchdowns. But he has also added 11 interceptions. While he hasn’t thrown one over the last three games, that could change here.

Just last week, the Bears defense intercepted Jalen Hurts twice, bringing his season total to just five.

The Bears could very well leave Saturday’s matchup with at least one interception. But if they can continue to play how they have as of late, it could be even more.

David Montgomery finds the endzone

Since Khalil Herbert ended up on the injured reserve, David Montgomery returned as the lead back in Chicago. But now with Herbert stepping back into the offense, things could once again change.

The Bears backfield has been a committee throughout the season, with Justin Fields himself even earning a majority of the workload. Even with this approach, Herbert and Montogmery have found success.

Herbert, who has appeared in 10 games this season, has rushed for 643 yards and four touchdowns on 108 carries.

Montgomery, even with a reduced role, has carried the ball well. He has recorded 694 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 172 carries.

Injuries limited Montgomery throughout the season, but in recent weeks, he has found his footing. Over his last four games, he has rushed for 260 yards and three touchdowns. He has also played a role in the receiving game, recording 13 receptions for 132 receiving yards and four touchdowns. This brings his touchdown total over these last four games to four total. He could add to this on Saturday.

The Bills defense has been strong against the run this season. They have allowed just 1,486 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. But this Bears rushing attack has tested even the best defense.

Based on how Montgomery has run in recent weeks, he could find himself in the endzone once again. The Bears will likely run the ball early and often, and this could give Montgomery more than enough opportunities.

Justin Fields rushes for 75+ yards

Justin Fields has quickly become one of the NFL’s most dynamic quarterbacks. Through the air, he has thrown 2,048 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. On the ground, he has added another level to his game, rushing for 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns.

Fields’ ability to make plays with his legs has saved the Bears offense throughout the entire season.

So far this season, Fields has recorded nine games with 50 or more rushing yards, which is the most in the NFL. He has also gone eight straight games with at least 60 rushing yards.

Over the past five games, Fields has taken his ground game to new heights. During this stretch, he has toasted 576 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He now may be able to put on another big game on the ground against the Bills.

The Bears wide receiver room is currently without several key players. Chase Claypool is doubtful for the matchup while both Equanimeous St. Brown and Darnell Mooney are unable to suit up. With his options through the air almost non-existent, Fields will once again have to make plays with his legs. He could rush for 75 or more yards for the seventh time this season.