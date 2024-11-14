Reports surfaced that Chicago Bears players went to head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles to advocate for offensive coordinator Shane Waldron being fired, but wide receiver DJ Moore denied that report when speaking on the situation.

“That was shocking,” DJ Moore said, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “I don't think anybody really asked for him to be gone. We expressed our frustration, but never to have someone's livelihood taken away.”

The Bears offense has not been good this season, and frustrations with players and the fanbase boiled over, especially after the lackluster performance in the 19-3 loss to the New England Patriots. There were also reports that players on the team were advocating for Caleb Williams to be benched, but Moore stood by the rookie, saying he is “going out there, busting his butt, trying to learn everything” in order to improve, according to Alper. It would be huge if the Bears are able to improve on offense this week, although it will be tough going against the Green Bay Packers.

Moore himself has caught heat as a result of his effort as well, with Packers safety Xavier McKinney saying that he “walked out” on his rookie quarterback. That will undoubtedly be an aspect of this upcoming game to watch. The Packers have had the Bears' number for a long time, and Caleb Williams hopes to turn that rivalry around.

Bears look to rebound after firing Shane Waldron

The Bears got off to a decent start at 4-2 this season, but there were always concerns about the offense. Early on, Williams struggled before turning in solid performances against teams like the Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars. He struggled against the Washington Commanders, but the team was in a position to win before giving up a Hail Mary on the last play of the game. They followed that up with two lackluster performances against the Arizona Cardinals and Patriots.

At 4-5, the Bears' season is salvageable. Still, the most important thing for the long-term future of the team is that Williams becomes a good quarterback. Having an offensive coordinator get fired in year one is not the recipe to do that. Head coach Matt Eberflus could be coaching for his job in the final eight games as well, and that is a tough spot for a rookie quarterback to be in. Basically all eight games will be tough the rest of the way as well, as the Bears will play the Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions each two times, with games against the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks remaining as well. It will be interesting to see how the Bears fare the rest of the way.