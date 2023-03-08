Following a 2022 campaign that saw the Chicago Bears in the midst of a rebuild, they now have the chance to completely retool their roster in the offseason. Along with the first overall pick that will likely be traded before the 2023 NFL Draft, they also have the most cap space in the NFL by a wide margin.

With both the money and the draft capital that this team has, they could very well send out a drastically different team in 2023. On both sides of the ball, this unit is in need of improvement.

On offense, the Bears have found their quarterback of the future in Justin Fields. Both the front office and coaching staff have seemingly gone all in on the soon-to-be third-year quarterback. They have also made attempts to surround him with weapons. This includes trading for wide receiver Chase Claypool to pair alongside Darnell Mooney. But with a lack of depth at the position, wide receiver is a major need for this team. The same can be said for both the running back position and the entirety of the offensive line.

In the backfield, David Montogmery could very well move on in free agency. This would leave Khalil Herbert as the lead back of the unit. On the offensive line, the Bears are in need of change at several of those positions. Both of these areas also belong on this team’s list of needs.

But arguably the most pressing area that this team must upgrade comes on the defensive side of the ball. In the secondary, the Bears have assembled a group built for the future. With Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker alongside Eddie Jackson leading the charge, this group will only get better.

At linebacker, the Bears are in need of proven playmakers. Outside of Jack Sanborn who played meaningful minutes during his rookie season, there is a lack of production at the position. But even with this being the case, this is not the Bears biggest need. Instead, that comes along the defensive line.

The Bears defensive line was arguably the weakest point of their team in 2022. With the trades of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn, there was a lack of firepower within the unit. The players on the defensive line that was there for the entire season generated a total of 10.5 sacks. With that being said, this group must find its identity, and that could start with signing arguably the most intriguing defensive tackle on the open market.

Here is one free agent that the Bears should sign to fill their biggest need

With the addition of Denver Broncos defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones, the Bears could find the face of their defensive front.

Since being drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft, Jones has quickly become a force at defensive tackle. Over 56 regular season games, he has recorded 133 total tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 22 sacks, and 38 quarterback hits.

Jones has managed to put together a strong outing in each of his four NFL seasons. In his first season as a full-time starter in 2022, he once again managed to turn heads. With 17 appearances and 13 starts, he recorded 47 total tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and 10 quarterback hits.

At just 26 years old, Jones is young enough to be a key member of the Bears for the foreseeable future. If he can continue to produce at a high level, he could be the type of player that this unit is in search of.