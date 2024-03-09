The Chicago Bears are looking to upgrade their roster. With the first overall pick in their hands, the team has a chance to retool and build a competent roster around their quarterback. Who that quarterback will be is a question for a different time, but it's clear that they want to add some veteran faces to complement their squad.
The Bears' defense was one of their bright spots last season. Despite the offense's struggles, their airtight defense gave them a chance to win in every game they played. Now, they're looking to address one of the weaknesses of that unit. The Bears and former All-Pro safety Kevin Byard met yesterday, per Ian Rapoport's sources.
“The #Bears hosted FA S Kevin Byard on a visit yesterday, source said. The former All-Pro was with the #Titans his entire career until a trade to the #Eagles last season.”
Byard was traded to the Eagles last season after spending most of his career with the Titans. While in Tennessee, he amassed All-Pro honors and was consistently one of the best safeties year in and year out. His release from the Eagles came as a shock, given his production. Byard's most notable asset is his tackling: he amassed a total of 122 tackles in 2023. He should be a great addition to Chicago's secondary, given the right price.
The Bears are looking to build an excellent supporting cast around their quarterback of the future. All signs point to that quarterback being USC star Caleb Williams. Having a solid defense will help a young QB get some much-needed leeway as he learns the ropes of an NFL-caliber offense. Will Chicago snag Byard and give Jaquan Brisker a worth partner in the secondary?