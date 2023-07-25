Former Chicago Bears quarterback and Notre Dame Football star Jonny Lujack has died at age 98 after sustaining a brief illness.

Lujack had a notable career for both the Fighting Irish and Bears in shorts stints with both programs. Lujack went to Notre Dame in 1943 before taking two years off to serve in World War II. However, Lujack almost didn't go to the Fighting Irish due to community pressure to attend Army instead.

Lujack had no trouble choosing the scholarship awaiting him at Notre Dame, saying in a 2015 interview with the Notre Dame Observer, “I loved Notre Dame the first time I ever heard the name,” via Adam Rittenburg of ESPN.

He returned to Notre Dame from 1946 to 1947 and won several accolades including becoming a 2x unanimous All-American, winning three National Titles, winning both the Heisman Trophy and AP Athlete of the Year award in 1947. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1960.

Lujack's successful college career made him the Chicago Bears' 4th overall pick in 1946, though Lujack wouldn't start playing professionally until 1948. Lujack only played four seasons with the Chicago Bears, but was a phenomenal two-way player for the team. As a rookie, he notched eight interceptions while playing defensive back.

In 1949, Jonny Lujack had his most successful season as a passer, leading the league in both passing yards and passing touchdowns. He also tied a then-record by throwing for six touchdowns in one game, becoming only the third quarterback to ever do so. In 1950 he proved himself as a dual-threat quarterback when he led the league in rushing touchdowns with 11, a quarterback record at the time which earned him a first team All-Pro selection. He retired following the 1951 season.