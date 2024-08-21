In every sport, every season, social media GMs complain about the trades or free agent signings their teams made or didn't make. Video games like NBA 2K or Madden might have convinced people that making trades is as simple as pushing some buttons, but that's not how it works in real life. Many factors enter into potential trades, including contract extensions. If you ask Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles, this particular issue influenced the team's failed trade for linebacker Matthew Judon of the New England Patriots.

After the Patriots traded Judon to the Atlanta Falcons, the Bears GM pondered what might have happened.

“Our language was basically saying that if the contract's not signed, then he reverts back to New England,” he said in the latest episode of “Hard Knocks” on HBO, as shared by Ari Meirov on X, formerly Twitter.

Moreover, Meirov added, “The #Bears tried to trade for Matthew Judon and also offered a 3rd-round pick, just like Atlanta. GM Ryan Poles later explained that he didn't want to put the team in a position where they make the trade but can't finalize a contract with the player.”

Bears look for answers

Both the Bears and Falcons met the Patriots' asking price of a third-round pick, but the Falcons ultimately got Matthew Judon because he wanted to play there. It was a commitment that Poles would never have received anyway, since he'd wanted to secure a contract extension before pulling the trigger on the trade. A third-round pick would not have been worth trading for a player who might eventually walk out for nothing.

“I don't want to get the club in a position where we have a player that's here, we've given up a draft pick, and we haven't had a resolution on a contract,” Poles said, according to a report from Brendan Walker of NFL.com.

Maybe it was prudent thinking, since the Falcons got Judon without an extension in place. Still, the 32-year-old pass rusher would have contributed to the Bears, who finished second-worst in sacks last season with only 30. While a torn bicep ended his season last year, he also made the Pro Bowl in the previous four seasons.

Still, the Bears had traded up in the draft to get rookie defensive end Austin Booker, as the team's director of football administration Matt Feinstein reminded Poles.

“It's Judon for a [third-round pick] and some significant financial needs. We traded a [fourth] for four years of Austin Booker,” Feinstein said.

Moreover, the GM wasn't shy about trading for players as general manager of the rebuilding Bears. After all, Ryan Poles traded for players like Keenan Allen, DJ Moore, and Montez Sweat to surround their No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams. With the regular season right around the corner, the Bears might still find another valuable player on the market.