The Bears had not won following their bye week in 10 years, but that streak is over after defeating the Lions 28-13

The Bears (5-8) appear to be turning their season around. After starting the season with 4 straight losses, the Bears have responded by winning 5 of their next 9 games, including 2 games in a row. When they defeated the NFC North-leading Lions in Week 14, it was their first win coming off the bye week in 10 years.

The 2013 Josh McCown-led win in Lambeau — which was a primetime game under Marc Trestman. https://t.co/8icMn4fcnA — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) December 10, 2023

The Bears have largely been non-competitive over the last decade, but going a decade without winning after their bye is hard to believe. Having an extra week to prepare, get healthy and compete is an advantage that nearly all teams can take advantage of. The Bears were not able to do that until they beat the Lions 28-13 in Week 14.

The Bears won consecutive games under head coach Matt Eberflus for the first time in his 2-year tenure with Chicago. They have been improving steadily on defense, and quarterback Justin Fields appears to be maturing and making changes to his game.

Whether it's enough to ensure that he will remain the quarterback of the Bears in 2024 and beyond have not been determined. However, he is now making plays with his arm as well as his legs.

Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore caught a TD pass from Fields and also ran for a touchdowns. He said that beating the Lions was essential for the team.

“It’s big time,” Moore said. “We should have won when we went there. We had to get them back when they came to our house. To have this one is extra special. To have back to back is extra special too.”