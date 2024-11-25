Since the Chicago Bears fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and Thomas Brown stepped in, franchise quarterback Caleb Williams has been the biggest beneficiary, especially against the Minnesota Vikings. After trailing 27-16, Williams led a scoring drive, and a two-point conversion to cut the lead to three.



Then, a successful onside kick led to a 48-yard field goal by Cairo Santos to send the game into overtime. Although the Vikings prevailed, it was a step in the right direction for Williams, and the Bears offense. Before Chicago scored that touchdown within two minutes, Williams revealed what Brown said to him before that drive.



“Go be Superman,” Brown said to Williams via ESPN's Courtney Cronin.



His collegiate nickname stood true, especially since Brown took over. Flashes of his potential showed in the past two games. With two consecutive games of completing over 68% of his passes, there's positive momentum. Not to mention, there hasn't been a fumble in those games. Not to mention, a made field goal in Week 11 helps Chicago capture a win over their NFC North arch-rival, the Green Bay Packers.

The Thomas Brown effect has helped Caleb Williams and the Bears

Fast forward one week and Williams played even better. He threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns. He diced the Minnesota secondary toward the end of the game, and the connection with DJ Moore was on point. Even with the loss, Williams reflected on how Brown's encouragement and constant communication have paid dividends to the rookie quarterback.



“He has a certain aura to him that he just allows you to play free,” Williams said. “He knows what he wants. You know he knows what he wants. Whether it's checks, alerts, all of that, we still have a bunch of those, all these different things.



“I think like last game, throughout the whole game, talking to me, communicating to me. When it gets to two minutes, like today's end of the game, before OT, now it's time to go be Superman, do all those different things that I can do.”



The confidence is there for Williams after having games where it appeared to be nonexistent. A changing of the guard at offensive coordinator seems to be making a difference. Although it's only two games, it's two games against some of the top teams in the NFC.

Chicago has a tough rest of the schedule, as they play the Detroit Lions twice, and the Packers and Vikings, once more. However, the Bears have a silver lining with Williams's heroics. Who knows, he might go ‘Superman' again and help lead an upset victory against some top NFC teams.