Bears fans were all over Justin Fields revenge angle vs. Matt Nagy

There can never be enough drama in the NFL, and so we bring you another one that involves Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and Kansas City Chiefs senior assistant & quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy, who had a reunion of sorts on the field during Saturday’s 2022 NFL preseason game between the Bears and the Chiefs at Soldier Field.

While there was really zero traces of animosity between Fields and his former head coach, Bears fans still used it as an ingredient for a Justin Fields revenge angle narrative.

Justin Fields and the Bears ultimately won the game, 19-14, with Fields playing just a few snaps, during which he went 4 of 7 for 48 yards with zero touchdowns and no interceptions. He was also able to pick up 10 rushing yards on a single carry, before the Bears handed the quarterbacking duties to the backups, namely Trevor Siemian and Nathan Peterman (he’s still on a roster!).

Fields loved the way the Bears played against the Chiefs but is also looking forward for am much more polished product on the field in the coming games.

Via ESPN:

“I think we can improve at everything,” Fields said. “Coming up on the ball, executing better. Of course there were plays where we didn’t execute as well as we wanted to, so just continually getting better each and every day and keep stacking these days.”

Nagy, of course, was the head coach of the Bears in Justin Field’s rookie season in the NFL in 2021. That season, Fields had an inconsistent showing on the field, in part because of a messy offensive line. It’s a different story now for the Bears, though, with Matt Eberflus taking over the position left by Nagy, who hooked up with the Chiefs after Chicago fired him along with general manager Ryan Pace back in January 2022.

The Bears will look to go 2-0 in the 2022 NFL preseason when they pay the Seattle Seahawks a visit in Week 2 before flying to Ohio for the finale against the Cleveland Browns. Justin Fields and the Bears will open up their 2022 NFL regular season at home on Sep. 11 against the visiting San Francisco 49ers.