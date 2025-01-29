The Chicago Bears will attempt to create a championship contender under new head coach Ben Johnson. They're now talking to a national championship assistant from Ohio State football.

Johnson and the Bears are interviewing Buckeyes offensive line coach Justin Frye for the same position, per Brad Briggs of the Chicago Tribune. Frye spearheaded a stout OSU unit that gave Will Howard time to throw and open running lanes for two 1,000-yard rushers.

Frye created a front five that cleared rushing lanes for Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson to scale the century mark this past season. The OL coach also produced star tackle Josh Simmons — who's garnering first-round attention ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Simmons is a strong contender to land with the Washington Commanders at No. 29.

Frye even produced Paris Johnson, who became a First Team All-American at left tackle during a time he blocked for C.J. Stroud. If Frye leaps to the league, the Bears will become his first NFL gig. Frye has coached collegiately since 2007.

Are Bears and Ben Johnson targeting other OL coach candidates?

Johnson and Chicago aren't just targeting Frye for the open OL coach position. There's one more CFB coach in the mix.

Tulane OL coach Dan Roushar will interview for the position, per Briggs. Roushar is an even more experienced trench coach. He's coached since 1986 at multiple stops.

The 64-year-old has spent two seasons with the Green Wave. Those Tulane teams have gone a combined 20-8 overall. But unlike Frye, Roushar brings deep NFL experience to the table.

He previously coached for the New Orleans Saints from 2013 to 2022. Roushar started off as the Saints' running backs coach under then-head coach Sean Payton. He later moved to tight ends coach in 2015. Roushar then got placed into the OL coach position in 2016 — holding the role for the rest of his Saints tenure.

Roushar, though, is familiar with the Bears' home state. He coached at the University of Illinois from 1995 to 1996. Roushar moved to Northern Illinois right after, spending 1997 to 2002 with the Huskies. He pivoted back to Champaign, Illinois and coached the Illini's running backs in 2003 and 2004. He also served as the offensive coordinator for Illinois in '04.