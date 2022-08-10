Bears make eye-opening Roquan Smith move after trade request

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has some lofty demands for the team as he continues to seek a new contract or a trade away from the organization. After submitting a trade request to the franchise on Tuesday, the Bears made a roster move involving Smith on Wednesday. According to Courtney Cronin of ESPN, the Bears have activated the disgruntled linebacker from the PUP list.

The Bears have removed Roquan Smith from the physically unable to perform list. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 10, 2022

While this doesn’t mean that a trade or contract extension is on the horizon, it does mean that Smith can no longer get away with holding out of practice. If he misses practice now that he’s been activated, he’ll be subject to fines from the team. If Smith continues to hold out, it could end up costing him quite the chunk of change.

Smith was reportedly seeking a contract greater than that of Indianapolis Colts star linebacker Shaquille Leonard. The Colts signed Leonard, who previously went by Darius, to a five-year $98.5 million deal, which included $52.5 million in guaranteed money. Smith argued that a new contract from a position’s top player typically resets the market, so he was hoping to cash in after Leonard signed his mega deal.

The Bears don’t seem willing to give Smith all that, however, so it remains to be seen whether the two sides will eventually come to an agreement. Considering Smith went as far as to submit a trade request, it may be a while before the two sides are able to find common ground.

Last season, Smith recorded 3.0 sacks, 163 tackles, one interception, 12 tackles for loss, and four QB hits across 17 games. In his career, he’s featured in 61 games for the Bears, and has made the All-Pro second team in back-to-back seasons.