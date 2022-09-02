Bears march on with roster overhaul by bringing in ex-Patrick Mahomes protector

The Chicago Bears, like most rebuilding teams, are open to trying out whoever they can to get the team on the right track. The Bears have been active on the waiver wire, which landed them 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood after he was let go by the Las Vegas Raiders.

It’s not just young players that the Soldier Field (for now) inhabitants are willing to try out. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Bears hosted two-time Pro Bowler Kelechi Osemele for a workout. The 33-year-old could carve out a role for himself on a Chicago team in need of any talent it can get.

Interesting workout today: Veteran and versatile OL Kelechi Osemele worked out with the #Bears, I’m told. Comeback? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2022

Osemele last played in the NFL in 2020, blocking for Patrick Mahomes on the Kansas City Chiefs. It was there where he became familiar with current Bears general manager Ryan Poles, who was a front office executive in KC at the time. Osemele became a Pro Bowler with the Raiders in 2016 and 2017, even earning a First-Team All-Pro nod in 2016, and also played for the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets.

Although Osemele suffered a knee injury in 2020 that ended his season, he should be good to go now and potentially help Chicago. The Bears have to surround second-year quarterback Justin Fields. Although David Montgomery, Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet are a solid collection of weapons, the offensive line should be the first priority.

As evidenced by the myriad of moves the Bears are making regarding their O-line, it is not the best unit. It will be something to watch as the season goes on and Fields tries to develop.