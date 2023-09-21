Less than a day after the Chicago Bears released backup QB Nathan Peterman, the team is bringing the 29-year-old back into the fold.

“The Bears have re-signed QB Nathan Peterman to the 53-man roster, per source,” reported NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Thursday morning.

It's an odd turn of events in Illinois after the Bears let go of their No. 2 quarterback on Wednesday. Peterman was serving as the backup to Justin Fields for the first two weeks of the season.

He appeared in three games for the team last year, completing 14-of-25 passes for 139 yards through the air, adding a touchdown and throwing an interception.

But after it seemed like the Jacksonville native was finished at Halas Hall, he's already headed back. It was an interesting move when Peterman was first waived, as the franchise does not have a QB on the practice squad.

Presumably, the transaction signalled that undrafted rookie signal-caller Tyson Bagent would be the backup, as he was the only other quarterback on the roster besides Fields on Wednesday night. He also served as the team's emergency third QB in losing efforts in Week 1 and 2.

But it looks like the backup slot is once again Nathan Peterman's, and it's looking possible that he will be called upon after a very difficult first two weeks for Fields.

The Bears are 0-2 after following up a 38-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers by falling 27-17 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2.

Things won't get any easier as Justin Fields leads the team into a Week 3 showdown against Patrick Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

It will be intriguing to see how long the leash will be for the once-labelled franchise QB, and if Peterman will get some regular season action sooner than anyone in Chicago anticipated.