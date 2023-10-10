The Chicago Bears signed former Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants wideout Collin Johnson to their practice squad on Tuesday. The Bears added another wide receiver following Chase Claypool's trade to the Miami Dolphins, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

The Jaguars made 6'6″, 220-lb. Collin Johnson the 165th overall selection of the 2020 NFL Draft. He had 272 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 18 receptions in his rookie season with Jacksonville.

The Giants claimed Collin Johnson off waivers in September 2021. Johnson caught for 105 yards on 11 receptions in 12 games for New York. He missed the entire 2022 NFL season with a torn Achilles. The Giants eventually released him on August 27. Now, Collin Johnson gets another shot with the Bears' practice squad..

The Bears traded Chase Claypool and a seventh-round selection to the Dolphins for a sixth-round draft pick on October 6. Clapool had an outstanding rookie season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020. He caught for 873 yards and nine touchdowns on 62 receptions that year. Unfortunately, his career has never been the same since.

Chase Claypool never made an impact in a Bears jersey since they acquired him last fall. He had just 191 receiving yards and one touchdown on 18 receptions in a combined 10 games for the Bears. Claypool gets a fresh start with a high-octane Dolphins offense that features Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, De'Von Achane, and Raheem Mostert.

The Bears look to build on their impressive 40-20 rout of the Washington Commanders in Week 5. Chicago will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6.

Will Collin Johnson eventually get a chance with the Bears' regular-season roster? Stay tuned.