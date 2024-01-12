The Chicago Bears are planning to interview the San Francisco 49ers' passing game coordinator for their OC vacancy.

Head coach Matt Eberflus and the Chicago Bears are currently entering a highly important offseason to determine the course of the franchise for years to come. The Bears all in all had a very disappointing 2023-24 NFL season, remaining winless throughout the first several weeks of the season before ultimately using a bit of a midseason turnaround to finish with a still-unflattering but not humiliating final record of 7-10, and Eberflus and the front office opted to part ways with several coaches earlier this week, including offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

With Getsy's departure, speculation has run rampant among the fanbase as to who Chicago might select to become the team's next offensive coordinator, and it seems that the team is looking toward one of 2023-24's most successful organizations for potential reinforcements. According to a recent report, the Bears are planning to interview San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak for the offensive coordinator vacancy, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The 49ers were able to put together one of the league's most successful offenses throughout this past regular season, thanks in no small part to Kubiak's passing game, led by quarterback Brock Purdy and supplemented by an array of skill positional stars. While the Bears don't have nearly the assortment of weapons on that front that San Francisco does, it still makes a lot of sense that they'd want to at least entertain the idea of hiring an architect behind one of the NFL's most lethal offenses.