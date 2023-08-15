With the NFL regular season beginning in under a month, all 32 teams are putting the finishing touches on their roster, and there will be a lot of noteworthy news in that regard as the season approaches. The Chicago Bears are one of those teams, and if they're going to improve from last season, their off-season pickups need to be good. The Bears took care of business in their first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, winning 23-17, and Chicago made an important roster move on Monday following the win.

The Bears have claimed former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker off of waivers, according to a tweet from Greg Auman. The Bears have top waiver priority and took advantage by signing Walker.

Mykal Walker has been in the NFL for three seasons now and has spent all of his time with the Falcons. He was pretty quiet in his first two years before taking a huge leap during the 2022 season. In his first year with the Falcons he racked up 45 tackles and in 2021 he totaled 35. However, last year was a big one as Walker finished the year with 107 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and two interceptions. Those are pretty solid numbers out of Walker and this is a good pickup for the Bears.

Not only is this huge for the Bears in terms of depth at the LB position, but it's also huge because Walker has only been in the league three years and has a lot of career ahead of him. He is only 25 years old, and if he can continue to improve like he has been, Chicago can make this pick look like a steal.