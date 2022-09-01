Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood

The Chicago Bears, a season after finishing 6-11 and well out of the postseason, are looking to improve on the margins as they continue to build around quarterback Justin Fields, who had an impressive showing against the Cleveland Browns in his last preseason game, running back David Montgomery, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, and tight end Cole Kmet. The Bears notably added offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood after he was cut earlier in preseason despite being a former first-round pick for the Las Vegas Raiders, falling well short of expectations during his stint in Sin City.

But the 2021 draft bust Alex Leatherwood was not the most sought-after player in the waiver wire. According to Ian Rapoport, it was tight end Trevon Wesco, who was claimed by the Browns, Indianapolis Colts, and Cincinnati Bengals alongside the Bears after being waived by the New York Jets.

A few notes:

— The #Bears were the only team to put a claim in on Alex Leatherwood.

— Ex-#Jets TE Trevon Wesco was the most popular, as four teams (#Browns, #Colts, #Bengals, #Bears) tried to claim him. He landed in Chicago. https://t.co/WJ7xzAdrLc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2022

Trevon Wesco, the former fourth round pick drafted in 2019 who can play both tight end and fullback, has had a quiet past three seasons for the Jets, catching only six passes for 87 yards in 40 games. Still, his impact can go way beyond the stat sheet, as he can help grease the wheels for the offense helmed by Fields. He can contribute in the blocking department, allowing Fields more space to operate.

Alex Leatherwood, while his stock has dipped quite considerably, is still only 23-years old and has his first-round pedigree despite performing terribly enough for the Raiders to cut him. The Bears are quite shrewd to make these two additions, especially Leatherwood, as he can still grow on the Bears’ offensive line.

However, the NFL seems to think that Wesco is the more valuable addition, given the four waiver claims, and the Bears may just have found themselves a big win with their waiver-wire triumph.