One of the more unbelievable statistics about this year's frustrating Chicago Bears season was the fact that the team had yet to score first in any of their 10 games leading into Sunday afternoon's home tilt vs the NFC north rival Minnesota Vikings. That streak finally came to an end during this one, as running back Roschon Johnson took a handoff from Caleb Williams into the end zone for six points with just under a minute to go in the first quarter.

However, the play wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for Chicago, as tight end Cole Kmet appeared to injure his lower back on the play, grabbing at that area as he limped back to the sideline. Kmet reportedly briefly went into the medical tent on the Bears' sideline but then reemerged, per Nicholas Moreano of CHGO Bears on X, formerly Twitter.

A replay revealed that Kmet was collided into by a Vikings defender as the touchdown occurred, but thankfully, it appears that the injury was just a stinger.

The Bears got into position to be able to run the ball into the end zone from close range due to a brilliant pass down the field from Caleb Williams to running back D'Andre Swift streaking down the sidelines, which occurred after he evaded a blitz from two Vikings defenders.

The play was a reminder that despite some of the struggles he's endured this year, there is still a reason that the Bears took Williams number one overall this past NFL Draft, and why he was considered arguably the most accomplished draft prospect in years.

The early returns would seem to indicate that the offense has a bit more fluidity under newly minted offensive coordinator Thomas Brown after the firing of Shane Waldron.

In any case, after the Vikings' contest is complete, the Bears will next take the field on the road vs the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.