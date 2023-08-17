The Chicago Bears have a done a major remodel to their linebacking corps for the 2023 campaign, starting with the additions of Tremaine Edmunds and TJ Edwards. As the preseason progresses towards the regular season, they are continuing to make new additions, as the Bears have signed linebacker Davion Taylor, reports The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs.

“#Bears sign LB Davion Taylor, who they had at Halas Hall for a tryout earlier this week. Team is waiving LB Buddy Johnson. Taylor (3rd rd pick 2020) appeared in 21 games with the #Eagles in 2020-21 before suffering a knee injury. He was on the practice squad there last season.”

Davion Taylor will be joining a group of linebackers that hopes to be one of the strengths of the Bears defense this year. Edmunds, Edwards, and Jack Sanborn will be the starters come Week 1, while Taylor will join guys like Noah Sewell and Dylan Cole as some welcomed depth.

The Bears have big expectations this year after GM Ryan Poles retooled their entire roster this offseason. Taylor is another addition on a roster that includes other new guys like DJ Moore, Nate Davis, Yannick Ngakoue, Demarcus Walker, Andrew Billings, and many others. Throughout the entire year, the Bears figure to get a lot of production from first year guys within the organization.

Stay tuned into Bears training camp for any further updates on roster changes. Knowing how active Ryan Poles has been this NFL offseason, it would come as no surprise to see Chicago add more talent before the regular season.