Montez Sweat is working to shake off his recent struggles with the Chicago Bears defense. He made some small steps with his Week 12 performance.

Ahead of a Week 13 matchup against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day, the Bears coaching staff has revealed a plan to get Sweat back on track, per ESPN’s Courtney Cronin.

“Last week, Bears DC Eric Washington said Montez Sweat may need to “re-set” and “re-establish” his fundamentals to get out of the rut he had been in without a sack since Week 8.”

“Against the Vikings, Sweat had a season-high 6 pressures and his fastest get-off of the season. Washington: “Not only with his get-off, but with the rush angles. Those things being tighter, which puts the edge of protection under duress right now and gives him a chance to counter and to do some of the things as far as helping the inside rushers. He took ownership of that, took it to heart, especially when we evaluated him and the entire crew. And he knows we need him to do special things and he really stepped up.”

Sweat put together a strong outing in the 30-27 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12. It’s clear that the coaching staff believes in what he’s going to accomplish down the road for the Bears, and they did a great job at standing in front of the issues in the last week.

Montez Sweat will improve Bears pass rush

Sweat has gone through a rough stretch in Chicago, but the Bears expect that he’ll soon become one of their top defensive players before long.

The six-year veteran recorded three tackles (two for a loss), two QB hits and one sack in Sunday’s game.

He’ll look to continue making strides when the Bears challenge Jared Goff and the Lions on Thursday.