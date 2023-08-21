The Chicago Bears signed defensive end DeMarcus Walker in NFL Free Agency in order to bolster their defensive line. Nevertheless, Walker has come in and become much more than a pass rusher within the Bears locker room, establishing himself as a veteran leader for this young team, reports The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain.

“I love him, man,” defensive end Dominique Robinson said. “He's a good guy. He brings the energy, honestly. He's that guy. He's very vocal.”

“Walks the walk,” defensive tackle Andrew Billings said. “Does what he says. That's all you can ask for from a vocal guy.”

Andrew Billings and Dominique Robinson will be teaming up with DeMarcus Walker on the Bears defensive line this year, and both guys are adamant that Walker is as authentic as they come. In terms of Walker himself, he loves being vocal because of the energy it provides to not only his team but himself as well.

“You've got to have fun out here, man. Being able to compete, having that juice — life's a competition. There's someone that wants your spot. It's about being in the moment and challenging the ones next to you to be great.”

Bears fans will love this competitive spirit from their new defensive end in a season where the expectations are much higher for that side of the ball in general. From the defensive line to the linebacking corps to the secondary, each level of the defense figures to be better this year in Chicago. With guys like Walker coming in and already willing to do what they can to motivate their teammates, it is a high possibility that the Bears have an improved defense in 2023.