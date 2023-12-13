After the Bears beat the Lions, brothers Equanimeous and Amon-Ra St. Brown go at each other with trash talk

Equanimeous St. Brown won the battle of the St. Brown brothers as his Chicago Bears defeated the Detroit Lions 28-13 in Week 14. The Bears finally got revenge three weeks after the Lions came back while trailing by 12 points in the fourth quarter to win 31-26.

Though Equanimeous was unable to play as he continues to work through a knee injury that's kept him out the past three games, he did enjoy roasting brother Amon-Ra St. Brown on the St. Brown Bros podcast.

“Honestly, we should have beat you guys the first time. We expected to win. As I said, the Lions are suspect. We've all seen it now. On film, we're whooping that a*s. You guys are probably, hopefully for you, making the playoffs. You guys gotta trend upwards, not downwards,” Equanimeous said. “you're team is looking a little suspect … we have your number,” via The 33rd Team.

Amon-Ra had no problem trash-talking his brother back, saying, “We're 9-4, you guys are still 5-8,” Amon-Ra said. “Hopefully, you guys don’t sh*t the bed.”

Though Equanimeous can tease Amon-Ra this week after the Bears upset the Lions, Detroit and Amon-Ra are still having a way better season overall. Amon-Ra has 87 receptions for 1,046 yards and six touchdowns on the season. His Lions are 9-4, and have a great shot at clinching a playoff berth and winning the division.

Though the Lions have looked less composed the past few weeks, they're still the better overall team even if Chicago won this week. The win was still a positive for the Bears, who showed they can hang in there with one of the NFL's better teams.