The Chicago Bears have had a huge offseason retooling their roster around Justin Fields. They added to both sides of the ball, as both units were in desperate need of talent. This was all done through the craftsmanship of Bears general manager Ryan Poles, who still might have some tricks up his sleeve along the defensive line, reports BearsWire’s Alyssa Barbieri.

“We’ll see, we’ll see. We’re working on it. We don’t stop working and looking at different avenues to bring players in. There are some options, potentially trade options. There’s also some guys on the street still that could potentially come in and help us.”

Poles was asked about adding a veteran pass rusher on the Bernstein and Holmes Show, and he expectedly gave a vague response. The Bears GM made some additions along the defensive line already this offseason, however some intriguing names on the market would certainly be a boost.

Among available free agents that the Bears could slot in to get to the quarterback are Jadaveon Clowney, Yannick Ngakoue, Leonard Floyd and Frank Clark. Floyd would be an especially intriguing signing, as he was drafted rather highly by the Bears but did not start truly producing until he left Chicago.

It remains to be seen whether or not GM Ryan Poles brings in another defensive lineman, and Bears fans can’t be too upset if he doesn’t. Has has done quite the job remaking the roster with this being his first full offseason at the helm; this team is now plenty talented enough to help Justin Fields make them a competitive squad in 2023. Nevertheless, another veteran pass rusher couldn’t hurt, and be on the lookout for a new Monster of the Midway.