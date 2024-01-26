Joe Barry will meet with Bears after just getting fired by Packers

On the heels of a third consecutive losing campaign, the Chicago Bears will be hyper-scrutinized for every decision they make this offseason. Fans recognize and appreciate the steps they are taking to gradually become a better football team, but indisputable results are eventually demanded. Until that comes to fruition, confidence can only be so high.

And for some, it will inevitably decrease following this latest development. The Bears are set to interview Joe Barry, who was dismissed by the Green Bay Packers earlier in the week, for their vacant defensive coordinator position, according to NFL Network's Jane Slater. Buffalo Bills assistant head coach and defensive line coach Eric Washington will also meet with the team.

Could Joe Barry potentially find redemption with Bears?

Few available assistants come with the NFL experience or success that Barry does (linebackers coach for Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002-03), but his recent track record drew the ire of many Cheeseheads. Despite surrendering the 10th fewest points per game, the Packers were once again unable to mount much resistance against opposing running backs.

Regardless of the struggles, there was reason to believe that Green Bay would bring back Barry and the entire defensive coaching staff after its massive road victory versus the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs. The firing is more puzzling due to the fact that head coach Matt LaFleur opted to keep his DC after the team fell to its knees late in the year.

Chicago HC Matt Eberflus was under immense pressure himself but bought at least another year when the Bears won five of their last eight games. His bread and butter lies on the defensive side of the ball, and he clearly sees value Joe Barry could add as the potential defensive coordinator of this team.

Fans might have their reservations, but perhaps this embattled coach can rise above all the noise and play a role in reviving the Bears.