Jordan Love will soon be the full-time starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. He already feels he and the team will own the Chicago Bears on the field.

Sunday, Love roasted the Bears, saying “Happy Father's day to all the Bears fans out there.” He has since said that was not his intent. The Packers have won eight straight meetings versus Chicago, which is their rival in the NFC North.

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker stood up for Chicago fans Monday. Via his Twitter account:

“He doesn't even believe what he just said…😂we going see,” Brisker said.

Love will be the Packers' quarterback after Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets this offseason. He is confident he will help the Packers continue to beat the Bears.

Green Bay has been the dominant team in the NFC North the past decade. Green Bay has won eight division titles since 2011.

The Packers want to get their crown back after the Minnesota Vikings won the division last season. Love, who is in his fourth NFL season, will face the Bears in Week 1 Sept. 10 in Chicago. The teams will play again in Green Bay in Week 18.

Brisker started 15 games as a rookie for the Bears in 2022. He recorded 104 tackles, 4.0 sacks, two passes defended and an interception. He will soon have an opportunity to defend Love and try and get the Bears a victory.

Chicago finished last in the NFC North last season with a 3-14 record. The Bears made the NFL Wild Card round in 2018 and 2020 and hope to improve in their second season under Matt Eberflus.

The Bears' future is in the hands of quarterback Justin Fields, who started all 15 games he played in last season. Can he get the upper hand over Love?