The Chicago Bears are trying to pull an upset on the road against the Detroit Lions with Justin Fields returning to action, and Jaylon Johnson missed a golden chance to make a game-changing play by dropping an easy pick six in the red zone off of a bad throw from Jared Goff.

Jaylon Johnson is in line to receive a big deal from the Bears in the near future, but this play is not going to help him in negotiations with general manager Ryan Poles, and the team's fans are saying just that.

The potential pick six would have put the Bears up two scores after they were already up 7-0. The Lions went on to score a touchdown with Jahmyr Gibbs.

Bears fans were frustrated with the blown opportunity, so let's get to some of the best reactions to the Jaylon Johnson dropped pick six.

The Bears come into this game at 3-7, so it would take a lot for them to make a playoff run this season, but this year was supposed to be about progression for Justin Fields. A win on the road against the Lions with a good performance from Justin Fields would be a big statement.

With the Bears owning the Panthers' first-round pick and that being in the running for the first pick in the draft, Chicago fans are a bit less worried about the status of their own pick. Johnson making this play on the throw from Jared Goff would have been a huge early play.