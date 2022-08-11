The Chicago Bears just can’t catch a break in the last few days. Between N’Keal Harry’s “severe” injury he suffered a few days ago and Roquan Smith’s trade request, morale is low amongst fans. It seems like the team is once again headed straight into another losing season.

Unfortunately, the bad news for the Bears didn’t stop there. Early this Thursday morning, it was revealed that N’Keal Harry will be going through tightrope surgery. The operation is related to Harry’s ankle sprain that he suffered earlier in the week. As a result, the former Patriots wide receiver will miss at least eight weeks. (via Mike Garafolo)

#Bears WR N’Keal Harry is undergoing tightrope surgery this morning after suffering a high-ankle sprain recently, a source says. Harry is expected to be sidelined around eight weeks. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 11, 2022

Bears fans might be wondering what exactly is a tightrope surgery. Basically, the surgery is an operation meant to stabilize an athlete’s ankle injury. The “tightrope” name is derived from the device attached between the person’s fibula and tibia. One of the notable athletes who underwent this surgery was Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa during his playing years in Alabama.

The Bears hoping to get some semblance of production from N’Keal Harry in the first few weeks of the season. His time with the Patriots was much-maligned by fans, especially due to his status as a first-round pick. However, reports from training camp indicated that Harry was having an excellent time with his new team.

The path to a playoff spot for the Bears just got a whole lot harder. We’ll see if Justin Fields can keep the offense together amid Harry’s impending absence.