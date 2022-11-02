Justin Fields’ immediate reaction to adding Chase Claypool

The Chicago Bears made a commitment to quarterback Justin Fields when they traded for wide receiver Chase Claypool before the trade deadline.

Now upon the arrival of Claypool. Fields is ready to get to work.

During his press conference on Wednesday, Justin Fields spoke about Claypool joining the team. He made it clear that he is excited to have another playmaker on this offense.

“I’m excited. Of course, you know, he’s a playmaker, big body, athletic, fast, great 50-50 ball catcher. So I was excited of course.” said Fields.

Fields then added, “Just seeing what he can do in practice, the other different things that we do in practice, the routes that we give him. Really just getting to practice with him, and get to throw with him a little bit, that will really help me find out what he is best at doing.”

The Bears offense, due to a lack of proven playmakers at wide receiver, has relied heavily on the ground game. But the arrival of Claypool could help open this offense up entirely.

The duo of Fields and wide receiver Darnell Mooney have struggled to connect often this season due to how defenses attack Mooney.

Through the first eight games of the season, Mooney is the only Bears receiver to surpass 200 receiving yards. He has recorded 364 receiving yards and 25 interceptions this season.

The arrival of Claypool should help both Fields and Mooney produce even more on the field. It could also give the Bears the chance to get an accurate representation of just what Fields can do with playmakers around him in the NFL.