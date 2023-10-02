The Chicago Bears have had virtually nothing go right for them to start the 2023 season, and that couldn't have been more clear in their 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos. The Bears threw away a 21-point lead in this one, and ended up falling to 0-4 on the season thanks to their stunning collapse. Even though there's not much to be happy about in Chicago right now, Justin Fields will clearly like this injury update on Teven Jenkins.

Jenkins established himself as the Bears starting left guard on their offensive line last year, and seemed set to reclaim that spot in 2023. The issue was that Jenkins found himself on the injured reserve to start the season with a leg injury, meaning that he'd miss the first four games of the season. But with four games in the books, the Bears have designated Jenkins to return to practice, indicating that he could be back on the field for Chicago's Week 5 contest against the Washington Commanders.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“The Bears have designated G Teven Jenkins to return to practice after he began the season on Injured Reserve. Some potential OL help on the way.”

Jenkins is a solid offensive lineman, and his return will surely help a Bears offense that has been stuck in the mud for much of the start of the season. While they looked good early on against the Broncos, Chicago's offense couldn't hold on for the win, and they will surely take all the help they can get. Teven Jenkins' return may not directly help the Bears win more games, but it's safe to say Justin Fields will be pleased to see him back on the practice field this week.