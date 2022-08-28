Justin Fields had a half to remember on Saturday. The sophomore quarterback led the Chicago Bears to a win in their final preseason tilt against the Cleveland Browns with a sprinkling of moments sure to have fans riding the hype train.

Justin Fields went 14-for-16 for 156 yards that resulted in three touchdowns all in the first two quarters. The Bears were unable to score in the second half as he sat the rest of the way, but it was enough to hold onto a 21-20 win.

After the game, Fields acknowledged the obvious improvement from the Bears side to conclude their preseason, via Pro Football Talk:

“We’re continually getting better, each and every day,” Justin Fields said after the Bears-Browns game. “We’re going to get back to work next week and keep building.”

During his time on the field, Fields emphasized that the team was trying to operate to their fullest extent as if it were a regular season game. The fact that it yielded a 21-6 edge bodes well for their early season prospects.

“This week was like a mock game in the regular season week, so we’re coming into the regular season off a good game,” Fields said. “It gives all the guys confidence.”

Credit also goes to the offensive line, who gave Fields time in the pocket he wasn’t always afforded last season. He rewarded them with pinpoint accuracy and dynamic plays that could translate once the games start to matter. The Chicago Bears are far from being considered Super Bowl contenders next season, but if Justin Fields and the rest of the offense can take a major leap they’ll be surprising a few teams.