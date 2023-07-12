The Chicago Bears entire organization is in an exciting era from the players on the field to the top of their front office. In the meantime, new president and CEO Kevin Warren has come in with some lofty goals, starting with the plans for stadium relocation, reports The Athletic's Dan Pompei.

“I want us to build the most advanced, most progressive stadium project ever on the planet. I want people and corporations to come and say, ‘Let’s spend some time at the Bears because they are a forward-thinking, innovative company.’ And I want to win Super Bowl trophies. Why not us? You know, why not?”

For Bears fans, this will be very exciting to hear. The Bears have been playing at Soldier Field for quite some time, and although the stadium is loved by fans, they are definitely due an upgrade. However, recent developments have made it uncertain where and when the new stadium will be built.

Regardless of when a new stadium is constructed, it is all but a guarantee that the Bears will have a new home sometime in the next decade. With a lot of exciting potential on the field, a new stadium could usher in a whole new era of Chicago football.

On the field, the Bears are brimming with expectations for this season. It all starts with third-year quarterback Justin Fields and his development; if he takes the leap this year that the Bears expect from him, Chicago could be a highly competitive squad. New Bears President Kevin Warren hopes this is the case so he can bring a winning team into a new stadium when it is ready.