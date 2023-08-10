Chicago Bears rookie defensive tackle Gervon Dexter has emerged during padded practices at Bears training camp. The Bears second-round pick is the latest defender to show promise after he demonstrated the ability to get pressure on the quarterback while wrecking havoc on the offensive line.

“Thought Gervon Dexter stood out today. Had some pressures, batted down a pass, and had a ‘sack' as well,” per Zack Pearson of 247 Sports.

Dexter's performance also caught the eye of Bears backup quarterback P.J. Walker.

“I just said it today, that’s a huge dude,” Walker said of Dexter. “Like huge. And for him to just go out there and push the pocket and get the batted down balls he’s getting, he’s a hard dude to throw around, and you can feel his presence in that middle of the field when you’re back there playing quarterback … So I mean, you have him pushing that pocket, that right there could cause a lot of havoc, and I think it’s going to help the secondary because they’re going to feel like they can go out there and make plays on the football,” per Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago.

The Bears drafted Dexter 53rd overall out of Florida with the pick they got from the Baltimore Ravens in the Roquan Smith trade. Dexter was the first of three defensive linemen the Bears took in the draft to shore up a defensive line which ranked dead last in sacks, with only 20 in 2022. Dexter is already taking the next steps as he learns from veteran mentor Yannick Ngakoue, who the Bears signed one week ago.