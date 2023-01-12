The Chicago Bears have hired Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren to serve as their new CEO and team president, and the move has drawn applause from Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Major S/O to my brother Kevin Warren on being name the President & CEO of the Chicago Bears! Amazing my guy! Best of luck 🙏🏾🫡✊🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 12, 2023

Warren and James have a friendly relationship, and James tweeted his support to the new Bears executive. “Major shout out to my brother Kevin Warren on being named the President and CEO of the Chicago Bears,” James tweeted. “Amazing my guy! Best of luck.”

Warren had a short run in the Big Ten, but the conference expanded significantly as a result of his leadership. USC and UCLA will be leaving the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten in 2024-25, giving the conference a West Coast footprint. The Big Ten also signed a new $8 billion media rights deal last summer involving NBC, CBS and Fox.

Prior to leading the Big Ten, Warren had executive positions with the Rams, Lions and Vikings. During his tenure with the Vikings, the team was able to build U.S. Bank Stadium. considered one of the most advanced and beautiful stadiums in the NFL.

Warren is expected to steward the Bears as they negotiate a possible new home in the Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights. Since Warren has been through the construction of a new stadium with the Vikings, he has the know-how of guiding the Bears through the procedure.

Kevin Warren is replacing Ted Phillips in the Bears front office. Phillips held the title of President/CEO for 23 years, and he was employed by the Bears for 39 years.