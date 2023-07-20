The Chicago Bears did not have a ton of memorable moments during the 2022 season, but the continued elite play of Eddie Jackson was a positive takeaway into 2023. The confidence of the safety certainly isn’t something that he is lacking as he looks forward to a potential historical season this year.
“I'm going to have one of the best seasons ever played by a safety!” Jackson said in a tweet, followed by a separate post saying “Mark my words!!!”
Jackson played very well in 12 games for the Bears last season, collecting 80 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles. He is a two-time Pro Bowl player and was named first-team All-Pro in 2018. Jackson hasn’t been as productive over the last couple of seasons, slipping among the best safeties in the league as the Bears continued to fall down the NFC standings.
Jackson is determined to have his best season yet in 2023 and will the Bears out of the NFC basement and into relevance. The play of quarterback Justin Fields will help determine that popularity as well, but getting a defensive superstar in Jackson back to form will be helpful too.
Eddie Jackson is 29 years old and looks to have plenty left in the tank. His bold goal for 2023 may be a little out of reach, but he could still have a Pro Bowl caliber season for the Bears at the very least. We'll see if Jackson can live up to his own hype and be a standout player for the Bears in 2023.