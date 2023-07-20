The Chicago Bears did not have a ton of memorable moments during the 2022 season, but the continued elite play of Eddie Jackson was a positive takeaway into 2023. The confidence of the safety certainly isn’t something that he is lacking as he looks forward to a potential historical season this year.

“I'm going to have one of the best seasons ever played by a safety!” Jackson said in a tweet, followed by a separate post saying “Mark my words!!!”

Jackson played very well in 12 games for the Bears last season, collecting 80 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles. He is a two-time Pro Bowl player and was named first-team All-Pro in 2018. Jackson hasn’t been as productive over the last couple of seasons, slipping among the best safeties in the league as the Bears continued to fall down the NFC standings.

