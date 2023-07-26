Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet signed a four-year, $50 million contract extension to start training camp on Wednesday. Speaking on the new contract for his tight end, head coach Matt Eberflus has nothing but praise for the Notre Dame product, reports ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

“Certainly excited about that. Having that type of guy, that type of tight end, that type of man that reps everything we want to represent at the Chicago Bears…and certainly he has a bright future ahead of him with the Chicago Bears.”

Both Bears fans and Cole Kmet can be excited about the thoughts from Matt Eberflus. Giving Kmet a four-year contract cements their commitment to him and shores up a big position for Chicago.

Kmet is very important to the Bears offense for a number of reasons and bodes well for Chicago's future now that he is locked up for the long-term. Not only is Kmet a solid pass-catching option for Justin Fields, but he is one of the better blocking tight ends in football. This proves monumental on a Bears offense that has a plethora of threats to run the ball out of the backfield.

Overall, the Bears have a very exciting future that can be symbolized by the Kmet contract extension. Besides Kmet and Fields, Chicago has some exciting talent on offense in DJ Moore, Chase Claypool, Darnell Mooney, D'Onta Foreman and Khalil Herbert. All of these guys are looking to have a big season in Chicago and fulfill some expectations that the Bears haven't had in quite some time.