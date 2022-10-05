To say that Justin Fields has been a tad disappointing to start the new season with the Chicago Bears would be a bit of an understatement at this point. Even in what was perhaps his best performance of the new campaign on Sunday against the New York Giants, Fields still wasn’t able to do enough to lead his team to victory.

Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus, however, isn’t panicking just yet. He understands that there will be growing pains along the way for a young quarterback, and at this point, the Chicago shot-caller seems to be willing to give his star QB a very long leash (via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun Times):

“It’s just pocket presence as he gets more experience,” Eberflus said. “He did a nice job of riding the pocket a couple of times, staying in there and delivering the ball, for sure. “We talked about those plays. . . . More experience on the job, and he’s going to get better at it.”

It’s all about getting more reps in for Fields. It is clear that Eberflus isn’t too bothered right now about Fields’ rather lackluster play, and the Bears coach remains confident in the 23-year-old.

As Eberflus said in his statement above, Fields has indeed shown some signs of life while in the pocket. However, he has definitely left a lot to be desired.

It’s not all on Justin Fields, though. His protection has been far from elite, and it’s hard to deny that the offensive line will also have to be much better the rest of the way.

Chicago returns to action on Sunday to face off against the 3-1 Minnesota Vikings for Week 5.