The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. That’s a golden asset for the struggling franchise, as the Bears look to turn things around following yet another disastrous campaign. The question now for the Bears is on which kind of player will they use the top-overall pick. There are rumors that the Bears could be looking to draft a quarterback with that pick, and that would be shocking to say the least, considering they still have Justin Fields.

Doing that would mean that they’ve given up already on Justin Fields, who had just finished his second season in the NFL. Alabama Crimson Tide product Bryce Young is expected to be drafted in the first round, but Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons thinks that it would be anomalous if the Bears go that way instead of using the first pick to acquire another much-needed asset.

Mhmmm can’t make a statement like that,” Parsons commented on Dan Orlovsky’s question if Fields is even better than Young. “I’ll be shocked if Chicago don’t trade back or don’t go above and beyond to build around Justin!

Justin Fields finished his sophomore season in the NFL with just 1,870 passing yards and seven touchdowns against 10 interceptions on only 58.9 percent completion rate. However, he has been a monster with his legs, having rushed for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns on 7.1 yards per carry average. There’s still so much room to grow for Justin Fields, who needs more help if he is to continue progressing as a potential long-time answer under center for the Bears.