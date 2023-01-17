Newly-hired Chicago Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren said the team’s sole focus was on Arlington Park during his introductory press conference, multiple sources said on Tuesday.

“Yes, that’s the sole focus right now,” Warren said, according to a tweet from USA Today sports columnist Nancy Armour “100%.”

Kevin Warren, a former Minnesota Vikings Chief Operating Officer who negotiated and oversaw the construction of U.S. Bank Stadium, said the biggest thing he learned was the fact that he needed to plan “before you start digging,” according to an article from Yahoo Sports.

“I think what made and makes U.S. Bank Stadium so special – we spent almost a year in planning and planning is critical,” Warren said. “That’s what I appreciate about the McCaskeys is that they support the planning process. I think that will be really critical from that standpoint.

“I know we’re focused on Arlington Park and that stadium development project. I look forward to leaning in to the stadium development project, but I think the biggest thing we can do is to make sure that we’re methodical, we’re detailed, and we take the time to plan it properly.”

Kevin Warren was hired to take the place of long-time president and CEO Ted Phillips, who spent time preparing the Bears’ future stadium plans before he retired in early September. The Bears still need to close on their purchase agreement for Arlington Park. Bears president George McCaskey said the team would not explore options for a new stadium while the team is under contract to purchase a new property.

Hart Howerton Architects, an architectural firm based in San Francisco, released a 31-page document outlining the “Preliminary Master Plan” for Arlington Park in an open letter, according to a report from NBC Sports. The multi-purpose district includes a hotel, sportsbook, parking around the stadium, a neighborhood park and more.