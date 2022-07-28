N’Keal Harry hilariously claims Bears fans will see his ‘dominance’

The Chicago Bears have been criticized for their perceived lack of talent. That’s particularly true at the wide receiver position. During the offseason, they attempted to address that need by trading with the New England Patriots for wideout N’Keal Harry for a 7th round pick. Despite his lackluster time in New England, Harry’s confidence appears to be at an all-time high.

The newest Bears receiver addressed the media Wednesday and talked about being in Chicago. Bears insider Josh Schrock captured his thoughts for NBC Sports.

“I got a real chip on my shoulder,” Harry said. “I feel like I fit very well within the offense, so, you know, I’m ready to go, man… I’ve got a fresh start, so this is Day 2 for me… So, this is a reset, a much-needed reset. I’m just excited.”

Chicago general manager Ryan Poles also talked about Harry, saying that he has something to prove. To that point, Harry agreed.

“Just dominance… I just want to show how dominant I could be just as a player in the NFL,” he said.

That’s certainly a bold statement for someone who so blatantly failed in his first stop in the NFL. The Patriots drafted Harry in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Arizona State. In 33 games, he caught 57 of 103 targets for just 598 yards.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots have been known to swing and miss on receivers. But maybe N’Keal Harry simply needs the fresh start. He will get his chance in Chicago. The other receivers on the depth chart are Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle and Velus Jones Jr.