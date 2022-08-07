Bears WR N’Keal Harry hit with ‘severe’ injury blow at training camp

The Chicago Bears were dealt some bad news about N’Keal Harry as the 2022 season nears. The young wide receiver suffered an injury in practice and the latest update does not bode well for him.

The ankle injury that Harry suffered appears to be severe, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, though he has yet to undergo further evaluation. He was held out of practice on Sunday and could miss even more time if his injury is believed to be bad.

Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry suffered an ankle injury that appears severe but is awaiting further evaluation and hoping for the best, per source. Got hurt Saturday. Traded from New England, Harry was working on fresh start in Chicago. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 7, 2022

Harry was drafted 32nd overall in the 2019 draft by the New England Patriots but has failed to develop into a consistent player. The 24-year-old was traded to the Bears just under a month ago for a future seventh-round pick. Taking a flyer on him may pay off but his injury could hold him back from making the most of his fresh start.

Although Chicago still has Darnell Mooney, their brutal lack of depth at receiver will hold them back significantly. Not only is Harry injured but so is Byron Pringle. Second-year quarterback Justin Fields will likely have to be extremely good and pull off some sort of miracle to make the offense a solid unit this season.

Hopefully for the Bears, N’Keal Harry is able to make a speedy recovery and work with Fields to give them some hope for the future.