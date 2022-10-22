N’Keal Harry’s strong message ahead of Bears debut against Patriots

Chicago Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry will be making his long-awaited debut on Monday night football. It will come against his former team, the New England Patriots.

Harry was dealt to the Bears before the start of the season for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

N’Keal Harry, a former first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, has struggled to make his presence felt in the NFL. Through 33 career games, he has recorded 57 receptions for 598 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Harry’s 2021 season left much to be desired by the Patriots, which ultimately led to them moving on. In 12 games, he recorded just four starts. He finished the season with 12 receptions for just 184 receiving yards on 22 total targets.

Before his season debut, Harry spoke out about how he felt.

Via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin:

“I feel ready. I’m excited. My body has healed the right way. I’ve got a chance to get my feet up under me in this offense. So I’m feeling pretty comfortable and I’m excited to go.”

Harry could look to play a big role in a struggling Bears offense.

Through their first six games, quarterback Justin Fields has thrown for just 869 yards and four touchdowns. Paring Harry alongside Darnell Mooney could be what this passing game needs to get back on track.

Expectations may be low for Harry based on how he has performed in the past, but there is still an upside. He was once a star at Arizona State and was a first-round pick for a reason. If the Bears can help him return to his collegiate form, they could have a star on their roster.