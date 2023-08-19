There is no place for hazing in society. A good old fashioned practical joke, however, can be an important part of team bonding when done right and tastefully. It remains to be seen if the Chicago Bears' ribbing of rookie Tyler Scott brings the team closer or just descends into a bitter prank war.

The plan was apparently for the 2023 fourth-round pick to buy a few of his teammates a nice dinner. Though, the Bears players worked up quite a tab during the evening. They handed Scott a $20 thousand check, which included a mind-boggling $17 thousand on alcohol. The poor guy, who already looked like he was having a long night, was utterly speechless when processing the cruel reality of the situation.

Chicago Bears rookie Tyler Scott got pranked by his teammates into thinking that he had to pay for a $20,000 dinner 🤣 (via reece_jmm/IG)pic.twitter.com/H9yZeFIWeI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 19, 2023

Luckily for the 21-year-old wide receiver, the Bears were just looking to raise his heart rate a little. According to fellow wideout Daurice Fountain, who captured the whole thing on Instagram, Scott was not actually expected to shell out the 20 grand. But he might need that much in medical expenses for the heart arrhythmia he endured in those agonizing moments.

Hopefully, the former Cincinnati star holds no malice. Team chemistry will be vital for this Chicago offense. Tyler Scott has impressed in training camp and could command a decent target share in just his first season. Chase Claypool is entering a make-or-break year and will be expected to elevate his game to the next level. DJ Moore is already displaying excellent cohesion with quarterback Justin Fields. This unit has a chance to stun the entire NFL.

That is if they don't kill each other first.