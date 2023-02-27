A report emerged on Monday that the Chicago Bears have received calls about the 1st pick in the NFL Draft and that the team is “leaning toward” a trade of the selection. Even still, the Bears’ plan at the upcoming NFL Draft Combine doesn’t appear to be affected by this trade stance. Chicago is expected to meet with “most, if not all” of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft class at the Combine, sources told CBS Sports.

However, this seems to be the Bears simply covering all bases, as CBS Sports also reports that the team meeting with each of the quarterbacks shouldn’t be seen as an indicator that they’re selecting a passer in the NFL Draft.

2021 first round pick Justin Fields is being looked at as the Bears’ QB1 in 2023 by the team, per CBS Sports.

Fields, 23, took a major step forward in year two- and the NFL Draft is loaded with talent at other positions of need for the Bears.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In short, it simply makes too much sense for Chicago to trade the top pick and reap the benefits of added NFL Draft capital rather than start over at the quarterback position.

Despite that fact, the Bears would be remiss to not at least take a look at the top passers that the 2023 draft has to offer, especially considering that the class is viewed as a strong one.

Bears fans shouldn’t be surprised to see the team talking with the likes of Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Will Levis and others at the upcoming Combine.