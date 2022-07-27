Robert Quinn breaks silence on trade rumors after showing up to Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears were dealing with two key absences in their offseason workouts. Robert Quinn opted to skip OTAs while Roquan Smith came very close to skipping training camp in the midst of a contract dispute. For a team full of uncertainty, seeing two of their key players stay away from the team would have been a horrible look.

After speculation, both defenders have decided to show up for Bears training camp. Quinn could be traded due to the team deciding to rebuild. According to Courtney Cronin of ESPN, Quinn said that he wants to stay with the Bears for the rest of his career. He clarified that he skipped earlier offseason workouts to tend to his body.

Robert Quinn on whether he wants to be traded: "I've been traded twice. You get tired of moving…I expect to be here but if not, that’s out of my control." — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) July 27, 2022

Robert Quinn, a 2021 Pro Bowler, is on his fourth team and entering his third season with the Bears. The 32-year-old could ask for a trade to a title contender but instead is looking to stay with the Bears. He has three more years left on his contract.

The Bears are not expected to be a competitive team this year but could still use Robert Quinn’s contributions after trading away Khalil Mack. Chicago could also opt to trade the veteran as they look to rebuild around Justin Fields. His 18.5 sacks from last season were a career-high mark, suggesting that Chicago could secure a very good trade for him.

The Bears are still dealing with Smith’s contract dispute, though they are willing to work through the situation with their young star. Their defense will be a very important unit for them this season, so working out a deal with Smith will be very important.