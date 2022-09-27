The Chicago Bears are somehow 2-1 through three games in the 2022 NFL regular season. But don’t credit their passing game for those wins. Justin Fields still needs plenty of work before he can truly be viewed as a dangerous passer. Instead, look for the Bears’ scorching ground attack that is having its way so far this season.

Bears defensive end underscored the massive contribution of Chicago’s rushing game and how the team benefits from its effective smash mouth football style.

Via Adam Jahns of The Athletic:

“Well, I’ll flip it: If that was happening to us, it’s kind of demoralizing,” Quinn said. “If they can constantly pick up, 3, 4 or 5 yards by simply running it, it can get frustrating. So if our offense can run the ball all game long, pick up 4 or 5 yards a pop, it may not look flashy — the deep, bomb passes and all the stuff like that — but it’s efficient. They’re scoring points and giving us time to rest. So there’s nothing to complain about. I think it’s demoralizing to the other team, and for us, in a sense, it’s boss ball. We basically own the line of scrimmage.”

The stats back up Quinn’s claim. The Bears are currently No. 1 in the NFL with a 65.4 rush play percentage. They rely so much on the legs of their running backs and the rushing abilities of Justin Fields, as evidenced as well by the fact that the Bears are averaging 186.7 yards on the ground per contest — second overall in the NFL.

Even with David Montgomery unable to finish Week 3’s game against the Houston Texans, the Bears were still able to burn rubber for 281 rushing yards mainly because Khalil Herbert was nearly unstoppable. Herbert rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on two carries. Even if Montgomery misses time, Chicago can continue being a run-heavy team with Herbert showing legitimate RB1 potential. Khalil leads Chicago this year with 240 rushing yards, while Montgomery and Fields have 159 and 95, respectively.

Expect the Bears to dominate on the ground again in Week 4 against the New York Giants, who are just 25th overall against the run, allowing nearly 140 rushing yards per outing.