Roquan Smith pens heartfelt letter to Bears, city of Chicago before Ravens debut

Newly acquired Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith penned a heartfelt letter to Chicago Bears fans following his recent trade, per Ian Rapoport.

As Roquan Smith is set to debut tonight for the #Ravens, he’s written a letter of thanks to the #Bears and city of Chicago: pic.twitter.com/Ww3Zmp4ElM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2022

“Dear Chicago, Today a new chapter of my career begins, and as I write this, I’m full of gratitude. Thank you to the Bears fans worldwide for all of your love and support. Thank you to the city of Chicago for embracing me as one of your own,” Roquan Smith wrote in this letter.

Smith was dealt to the Ravens from the Bears last week. He had spent his first 4 and a half seasons in the NFL with the Bears prior to the deadline deal.

Bears GM Ryan Poles previously opened up on trading Roquan Smith.

“There’s a part of me that’s bummed because Roquan Smith was a guy that I thought was going to be here for a long time,” Poles said. “I felt like we put a lot of effort forward to get that done. We came up short, we couldn’t find common ground, and that’s just a part of this business, which I think we all understand.”

When it became apparent that Smith and the Bears were not going to get an extension done, Chicago opted to pull the trigger on a deal. His presence will be missed by the Bears, but the Ravens’ defense received a significant upgrade. Baltimore’s defensive effort has been shaky in 2022, but Roquan Smith is expected to play a pivotal role for Baltimore.

Smith’s Ravens will take on the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.