This was supposed to be a big season for the Chicago Bears as quarterback Justin Fields was supposed to take a big jump and help get the team over the hump, but it's been tough sledding so far in the Windy City. The Bears are currently 2-6, and after a slow start to the year, Fields went down with an injury and he is currently unable to play. In his absence, rookie Tyson Bagent, who attended Shepherd for college, has taken over, and he has struggled. The Bears need to make some moves if they want to salvage the season, and with the trade deadline falling on Halloween, they did just that.

Many teams across the NFL scrambled to make last-second trades on Tuesday, and the Bears were one of those teams. The Washington Commanders decided to trade two key defenders in Chase Young and Montez Sweat, and Sweat is headed to Chicago. Bears GM Ryan Poles is excited for his arrival.

“Montez is a huge addition to our team,” Ryan Poles said, according to a tweet from Adam Jahns. “He is not only a great player but a great person. We expect him to help elevate our defense.”

The Bears certainly need the help on defense as they have given up more than 3o points in six of eight games, and more than 40 points twice. That's not going to cut it in the NFL.

So far this season, Montez Sweat has recorded 32 tackles for the Commanders, and he has also forced two fumbles. He is going to be a good addition to the Bears defense.

Chicago is getting a good defender in Sweat from this trade, and in return, the Commanders will receive a second round draft pick from the Bears.

The Bears are back in action on Sunday on the road against the New Orleans Saints.