Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins finally returned to training camp on Saturday. Jenkins had mysteriously missed seven straight practices because of an “undisclosed injury,” and there was a report that the Bears were taking trade calls on the youngster. There were also rumors he was clashing with the new coaching staff.

Jenkins didn’t participate in full practice and only went through individual drills. He also didn’t disclose specifics about his health problems but said he’s close to being fully ready to go.

“It feels really good and I’m not having any discomfort right now, so it’s really good,” Teven Jenkins said after going through Saturday’s practice, per ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “If I had to give myself a percent, probably around 90% and it’s just about working my body back into the feeling of football back again and getting back to that 100% of ‘this is football’ and get ready to go.”

Jenkins also pushed back on the rumors that he’s having issues with the coaches.

“Just one thing, mainly, that I was clashing with coaches,” Teven Jenkins said. “That was totally not true, and I just wanted to tell everybody that you don’t have to believe everything that somebody says. It’s just how it is.”

It has been a rocky ride for Jenkins so far in his short NFL career. Former general manager Ryan Pace selected Jenkins early in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft after trading up, but he came with some known injury red flags. Sure enough, he underwent back surgery before his rookie season and appeared in just six games in 2021.

This year, Jenkins was replaced at left tackle by rookie fifth-rounder Braxton Jones during OTAs and moved to right tackle with the second team. When training camp started, he spent time as a swing tackle and also said he’d be open to playing guard.

Clearly trade talks haven’t gone anywhere yet (the health issues are surely playing a role here), so we’ll see if Teven Jenkins actually sticks around or if he finds himself on a new team soon.